Joan F. Gohring, 91, of Prophetstown and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Nov. 27, 2019, at Allure Nursing Home of Prophetstown.
She was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Kankakee, the daughter of William A. and Josephine Jan Kraus.
Joan married Robert G. Gohring on Aug. 13, 1966, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Jan. 21, 2007.
She retired from Azzarelli Construction Company and Century 21.
Joan was a volunteer for many years at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.
She was a parishioner of Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. She was also a member of the CCW and the St. Anne Sodality.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 in All Saints Cemetery Chapel, Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
