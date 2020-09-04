WATSEKA — Joan Lee Ehrhardt, 80, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 2, 2020) at Sheldon Healthcare.
She was born Jan. 17, 1940, in Iroquois, the daughter of Everette Lincoln and Frances Eleanor (Taylor) Haste.
Surviving are three daughters, Diana (Ronnie) Ahlden, of Crescent City, Sandy Sikma, of Donovan, and Heidi Ehrhardt, of Champaign; five grandchildren, Clayton Ahlden, Britney (Chris) Rudisill, Lincoln (Tricia) Saak, Taylor (Carrie) Saak and Susan Lee Tungate; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kay (Johnnie) Hoyer and Sheryl Haste; one brother, Ivan (Gloria) Haste; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her first husband, Kenneth Rae Norder; her second husband, James Jay Ehrhardt; and one son-in-law, Ronald Sikma.
Joan was an avid gardener, gifted seamstress and loved to bowl.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Kara Berg officiating.
Burial will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery in Iroquois.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
