Joan Darabaris

NAPERVILLE — Joan P. Darabaris, 83, of Naperville and formerly of Manteno and the Roseland area, passed away Wednesday (March 11, 2020) in Wayne.
She was born Nov. 14, 1936, in Chicago, the daughter of Albert and Rose Chrusciel.
Surviving are seven children, Stephen Darabaris, Michael (Suzanne) Darabaris, Mary Jo (Steven) Smith, Andrea (David) Schumm, Celeste (Michael) Scimo, Albert (Teresa) Darabaris and Roseann Darabaris; 20 grandchildren, Tiffany (Keagan) Mc Peters, Trask (Krissy) Darabaris, Stephanie Darabaris, Trace Darabaris, Travis Darabaris, Zachary Darabaris, Jacob Darabaris, Olivia Darabaris, Dr. Jimmy Smith, Nino Smith, Maria Smith, Jessica Kraft, Emily (Mark) Kuntz, Tom Kraft, Daniel Scimo, Andrew Scimo, Joseph Scimo, Katie Darabaris, Christy Darabaris and Mitchell Darabaris; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Harry; sister, Marie Starr; and an infant granddaughter, Julia Rae Darabaris.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St., St. Charles. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2900 E. Main St., St. Charles. Burial will be private.
Funeral arrangements are by Yurs Funeral Home in St. Charles.
Memorials may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
