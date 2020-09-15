MOMENCE — Joan C. Clements, 88, of Momence, passed away Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at her home.
She was born Sept. 15, 1931, in Chicago, the daughter of Anthony and Esther (Coburn) Sporich. Joan married John J. Clements on Feb. 3, 1951, in Chicago. He preceded her in death in 2008.
Joan was a homemaker. She enjoyed golfing. Joan was a very religious woman. She was a member of Peoples Church in Bourbonnais, and New Life Church in Marco Island, Fla., where she spent six months each year.
Surviving are three sons, Jeff and Gayle Clements, of Alsip, Jesse Clements and Mary Jo Wilson, of Brownsburg, Ind., and Mark and Kristine Clements, of Oak Forest; one daughter, Lynn Morrell, of Fox Point, Wis.; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Helen Bender, of League, Texas.
In addition to her husband, John J. Clements, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one granddaughter.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Peoples Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Greg Eilders officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please sign her guestbook at clancygernon.com.
