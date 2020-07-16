BOURBONNAIS — Joan C. Benoit, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (July 13, 2020) at Prairieview Lutheran Homes, Faith Place in Danforth.
She was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Kankakee, the daughter of William and Blanche (Gregoire) Lambert.
Joan married Zephyr G. “Zeph” Benoit on Sept. 15, 1956, at St. George Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
She was a graduate of St. Patrick High School.
Joan was a retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service.
She helped on the family farm and was always active in her church. Joan loved caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook.
Surviving are her husband, Zephyr “Zeph” Benoit, currently residing at Prairieview Lutheran Homes, Luther Place in Danforth, and formerly of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Julie Benoit, of Aurora; one daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Gary Vroman, of Hartland, Wis.; one son-in-law, Glenn Daugherity, of Mokena; six grandchildren, Nicholas Daugherity, Jason Daugherity, Jennifer Olmschenk, Sarah Vroman, Brady Benoit and Zachary Benoit; and two great-grandchildren, Brody Daugherity and Tessa Daugherity.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Catherine Daugherity; one brother, Francis Lambert; and three sisters, Lorena Marquis, Verona Ruel and Alice Granger.
A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. George Catholic Church, Bourbonnais Township. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Bourbonnais Township.
Memorials may be made to St. George Catholic Church or Prairieview Lutheran Homes in Danforth.
The family “would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Prairieview Lutheran Home, Faith Place for their excellent care.”
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
