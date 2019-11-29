Jo A (Dugan) Dubree, 75, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born May 23, 1944, in Saginaw, Mich., the daughter of John and Inez Parrish Dugan.
Jo married Carl Wayne Dubree on Feb. 19, 1997, in Aroma Park. He survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Troy Baldwin and Yolanda Fowler, of Fayetteville, N.C.; two stepdaughters, Chris and Tim Bagby, of Sycamore, and Jennifer and Richard Harris, of Norcross, Ga.; three stepgrandchildren, Evan Tran, of Fayetteville N.C., Sarah and Spencer Varner, of Sycamore, and Heather Harris, of Norcross, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Lisa Dugan, of Bradley, and Katherine (Kitty) Dubree, of South Bend, Ind.; brothers-in-law, Larry Miller, of St. Anne, and Tom and Marla Dubree, of Glasgow, Ky. In addition, Jo was an aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Jo worked for many years in the banking industry, working for many local banks. Among them Bank of Bourbonnais, City National, First of America, National City and PNC. After retirement, she went to work for First Trust Bank and then became the much-loved church secretary at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley, where she was also a very active member.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Jack and Jerry Dugan; and two sisters, Sharon Miller and Judy Fisher; brother-in-law, Don Dubree; and mother-in-law, Mildred Dubree.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, until the 4 p.m. memorial service, both at Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 Cleveland Ave., Bradley.
