Jo Ann Houseman

BOURBONNAIS — Jo Ann “Jo” Houseman (nee Maisonneuve), 87, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday (July 23, 2022), with her loving family at her side, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Jo was born to Harvey and Minnie Maisonneuve on Jan. 31, 1935, in Kankakee.

She was brought up in a traditional French Catholic home and was the fifth oldest of eight children.

