KANKAKEE — Elder Jimmie Ira Stevenson went to be with the Lord on Sunday (Sept. 13, 2020).
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Per CDC guidelines, wear your mask and observe social distancing, please.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Pembroke Fellowship Church in Pembroke Township. Pastor Rodney Lake will officiate the service. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory. Kankakee.
Jimmie was born Sept. 30,1947, in Crawford, Miss., the son of Sarah W. (Harris) and Freddie B. Stevenson.
He attended school in Kankakee School District 111, graduating from Eastridge High School in 1965.
Jimmie joined the Pembroke Community Reformed Church (Pembroke Fellowship Church (PFC)), Pembroke Township. He served faithfully in many capacities before being ordained an Elder. Elder Stevenson was a delegate to the Reformed Church of America (RCA) Regional Synod of MidAmerica, where he served on several committees and honored as past president in 2016.
On May 22, 1971, he was joined in holy matrimony to Margaret Jewel Simington. They were married for 48 years. She preceded him in death in December of 2019.
Jimmie was employed for more than 40 years at Mobile Chemical, which later became Valspar. He retired in 2009.
Surviving are his children, Terrence A. (Wakena) Timms, of Tucker, Ga., Felicia A. (Darryl) Guimont, of Dallas, Texas, Shonda E. (Kerryn) Deverteuil, of Jackson, Miss., Joye I. (Kevin) Armstrong, of Kankakee, Sekayi D. (Erica) Baptist, of Bourbonnais, James O. (Shanika C.) Stevenson, of Sun River Terrace, Khalilah K. (Johnny) Stevenson, of Kankakee, and Larnscie P. Stevenson, of Bradley; 22 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Larnscie Stevenson, of St. Paul, Minn.; five sisters-in-law, Kathryn Cook, of Atlanta, Ga., Dora Simington, Mary Jones and Erion Bailey, all of Sun River Terrace, and Phyllis Simington, of Pembroke Township; a brother-in-law, Gerald Frazier, of Crystal Lake; two aunts, Mary Sanders and Hattie Will Hairston, both of Kankakee; three uncles, Clarence (Ernestine) Stevenson, of Kankakee, John Harris, of Brighton, Ala., and Walter (Mattie) Harris, of Crawford, Miss.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers-in-law, James A. Simington, Royal D. Cook Sr., and Mayor Ralph J. Bailey; a sister-in-law, Bertha D. Bradley; and several aunts, uncles and friends.
