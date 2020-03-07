CHEBANSE — Jim Kenison, 80, of Chebanse, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday (March 5, 2020).
“To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”
Jim was born Jan. 15, 1940, in Woodlawn, Mo., the son of Raymond and Emma (Holder) Kenison. He married Linda (Honaker) Kenison on Oct. 5, 1963, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Hannibal, Mo.
He was a pastor. He founded The Baptist Temple Church in Kankakee County. He had also been a high school teacher. Jim was a 1st Lieutenant in the Missouri Army National Guard. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Watseka. Jim enjoyed researching and composing Bible studies. He also enjoyed woodworking.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Kenison, of Chebanse; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Kevin Kenison, of Limestone, and David and Pam Kenison, of Chebanse; one daughter, Kristi (Kenison) Theriot, of St. Peters, Mo.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Sue and Bill Mayberry, of Overland Park, Kan., and Joyce Loos, of Quincy; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Marge Kenison, of Hannibal, Mo., and John and Judy Kenison, of Hannibal, Mo.; one brother-in-law, Jack Feaster, of St. Louis, Mo.; and one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Robert and Barbara Rhinberger, of Quincy.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Beth and Jim White and Gwen Feaster; and one brother-in-law, Ken Loos.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Calvary Baptist Church in Kankakee. Pastor Ray Jackson will officiate the memorial service.
Memorials may be made to Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, through its website at mbch.org or via mail to 11300 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
