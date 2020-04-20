Jim Chaney

WILMINGTON — Jim “Jimmy” Chaney, 57, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at his home, with his wife and children by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 28, 1962, in Joliet, James Ronald was the son of Ronald Chaney and Maureen (nee Sharp) Chaney.
He was raised and educated in Wilmington, and graduated from Wilmington High School with the Class of 1981.
Jimmy was an HVAC installer his entire career and for the past 11 years owned and operated Chaney Heating and Air.
He was a true family man, who was known as “Grandpa Jim” to any child who knew him. He loved watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events, coaching his son, Corey, playing cul-de-sac ball games, and enjoyed hosting pool parties with friends and family. Jimmy especially looked forward to neighborhood “porchgating” with his friends and family on Friday nights before Wildcat football games, and trips to his condo in Siesta Key, Fla.
Survivors include his wife, Bev Chaney, whom he married May 26, 2001, in Siesta Key Beach, Fla.; four children, Corey (Jamie) Chaney, Mark (Rachel) Shell, Bethani Hincherick and Kaylee (Kevin) Heap; six grandchildren, Melia, Cruz and Talon Hincherick, Annabelle Shell, and Milo and Oliver Heap; four sisters, Becky (Rick) Hansen, Pam (Mike) VanDuyne, Michele Chaney (Eric), and Kathy (Steve) Horwath; numerous nieces and nephews, and dear friends, Kevin Webb, Fred Yax and Dennis Vice.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ron Chaney and Maureen Chaney; and grandparents, James and Jean Chaney, and Maurice and Mary Sharp.
Private funeral services will be held, and Jimmy will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery in Wilmington.
Pallbearers will be Mike VanDuyne, Curt Hansen, Kevin Webb, Dennis Vice, Fred Yax and Steve Nelson.
Memorials may be made as gifts to the family for their distribution.
Please sign his online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!