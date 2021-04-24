Jesus Carranza

BOURBONNAIS — Jesus R. Carranza, 63, of Bourbonnais, lost his battle with bile duct cancer Tuesday (April 13, 2021).
He was born Aug. 12, 1957, in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, the son of Domingo and Teresa Carranza. At the age of 10, he moved to Chenoa, where he graduated from Chenoa High School and went on to Lincoln College where he met his beautiful wife, Susan McGrath. Jesus married Susan on Jan. 3, 1981, in Davenport, Iowa. They had just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Jesus worked as a lab technician at Sun Chemical Corporation for 40 years.
He also received his teaching degree from Eastern Illinois University.
Jesus and was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, for 40 years.
He enjoyed many things in life, including spending time with family and friends, taking vacations with his wife and kids, and also spending many weekends at their family lake house in Lake Wildwood where he taught his kids and many other’s kids to be master fishermen. He loved golfing on nice days, coaching his kids in many sports (especially in baseball and softball), watching his grandkids have dance parties, and traveling to his grandson Colton’s wrestling tournaments.
Surviving are his wife, Susan (McGrath) Carranza, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Raquel Drinkwine (Jake), of Braidwood, and Gabriela Carranza, of San Diego; one son, Estevan (Erin) Carranza, of La Grange; four grandchildren, Colton, Giana, Jayne and Leo; his mother, Teresa Carranza; seven brothers, David (Lynn), Arnie (Connie), Domingo, Dan, Rick (Lori), Javier (Claire) and Fernando (Melissa); three sisters, Leticia (Jose), Lidia (Craig) and Sylvia Carranza; Jesus’ in-laws, Dennis (Patty), Larry (Kathy), Michelle (Bob), Julie (Tom), Carolyn (Augie), Kristel (Oguz) and Tim (Kathy); along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and many great friends.
Preceding him in death were his daughter, Teresa Carranza; an unborn son; his father, Domingo Carranza; mother-in-law, Nancy (McGrath) Whitty; two fathers-in-law, Lawrence Joe Whitty and Robert McGrath; and two brothers-in-law, Bob McGrath and Michael McGrath.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Jesus was a family man, a happy-go-lucky man, kind-hearted, and would always put a smile on everyone’s face.