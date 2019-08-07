Jessica “Susie” Smith, 72, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 1, 1946, in Booneville, Mo., the daughter of Bill and Jessalyn (Lareau) Vogel. Susie married Roger Holmes in 1967. He preceded her in death in 1990. She married Louie Smith in 1994. He preceded her in death in 1998
Susie was employed by the St. Anne Catholic Church and was the church organist for many years. She enjoyed playing the piano, listening to Elvis, and spending time with her dog, Barney.
She was a parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Duane and Wanda Holmes, of Hoffman Estates, Darrin and Gina Holmes, of Kankakee, and Justin Holmes, of Monee; one grandson, Brian (Jenna) Harpin, of Peotone; three great-granddaughters, Avaline, Rowan and Roxanne Harpin, all of Peotone; mother, Jessalyn Vogel, of Kankakee; one brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Kelly Vogel, of Momence; and special friends, Mary Ann DeYoung and Carol Ponton, both of St. Anne.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her father.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church, with the Rev. Jim Fanale officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.
Memorials may be made to the St. Anne Catholic Church.
