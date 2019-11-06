Jessica Michaels, 30, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019).
Surviving are her parents, Gary (Pam) Michaels; siblings, Julie (Brent) Brockman, Kari (Mike) Ehlers, Melissa (Dave) Hahn; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her mother, Cynthia Michaels; and sister, Crystal Michaels.
Jessica was a resident of Help at Home.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, until the 2 p.m. funeral service, both at Sheets Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Help at Home or Camp New Hope.
Please sign her online guestbook at sheetsfuneral.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!