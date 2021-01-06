jessalyn vogel

ST. ANNE — Jessalyn “Jessie” Vogel, 96, of St. Anne, passed away Dec. 30, 2020, at Arcadia Care in Clifton.
She was born Sept. 15, 1924, in Beaverville, the daughter of Ethelbert and Jessie (Mercier) Lareau.
Jessie married Bill Vogel on Dec. 25, 1945, in Beaverville. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Kelly Vogel, of Momence; and three grandchildren, Duane Holmes, Darren (Gina) Holmes and Justin Holmes.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Susie Smith; three brothers, Bernal Lareau, Ethelbert Lareau Jr. and Stuart Lareau; and one sister, Ethelene Lareau Nourie.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8 until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne.
