Jerry Smith

WATSEKA — Jerry Joe Smith, 75, of Watseka and formerly of Bradley, passed away July 24, 2020, at his home in Watseka.
He was born May 1, 1945, in Olney, the son of Harold B. and Vernadeen H. (Hazel) Smith.
Jerry was employed by IDOT as a custodian. He was of the protestant religion, an avid bowler and enjoyed spending time with animals, especially his black poodle “Blackie.”
Surviving are a sister, Janet Coy, of Indianapolis, Ind.; an aunt, Joy Hazel; eight nieces and nephews; and 14 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a brother, Kevin Smith.
Visitation will be from noon Monday, July 27, until the 1 p.m. funeral services at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
