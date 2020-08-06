ROSICLARE — Jerry L. Orr, 81, passed away Sunday (Aug. 2, 2020) at Amita Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in Chicago.
She was born Feb. 23, 1939, in Rosiclare, the daughter of Charles Otis and Viola (Farrell) Milligan. Jerry married Louie D. Orr on June 26, 1964, in Harrisburg. He preceded her in death June 11, 1974. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are one daughter, Lisa D. Warhurst, of Savannah, Ga.; one son, David W. Orr (Cathy Schroeder), of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Lucas Crews, Landon Crews, Tiara (Dakota) Becker and Cayley Orr; and five great-grandchildren, Lucas Jr., Aaron, Natalie, Camden and Shelby. The family would like to extend a special mention to Patti Spence. Jerry was blessed with many devoted friends.
Jerry devoted most of her life to taking care of other people and enjoyed doing so.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, also at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno.
