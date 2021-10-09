BOURBONNAIS — Jerry Lee Lowey, honey-do list accomplisher, snack sneaking, wood crafting, bear hugging, hardest working, ladies’ man, passed away June 30, 2021, signing off on a life well-lived.
Jerry was born Dec. 20, 1938, in Kankakee, the son of Paul and Della Mae (Smith) Lowey. He was one of seven children, making for a house full of loudness and laughter. Preceding him in death are his parents; brothers, Owen, John and Albert Lowey; and sisters, Frances Cotton and Daisy Schoon.
Surviving are his brother, Robert (Sandra) Lowey; and sister-in-law, Judith (Harris) Lowey.
Jerry married his main squeeze, Judith Ann Beach, on Aug. 1, 1959, celebrating over 60 years of wedded bliss, give or take a few days. Through his marriage is where he learned what a honey-do list was and his great skill of sneaking snacks before, during and after mealtime.
Together, Jerry and Judy had three children, Brian (Jill) Lowey, Lisa (Bob) Bodemer, and Lorie Lowey.
Jerry had a long and illustrious career of 55 years working at Ford Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.
He also served seven years in the Army National Guard.
While working six days a week was pretty typical for him, he always made time for his kiddos between attending after-school and weekend activities, making the best bowls of buttered popcorn and picking out the most sugary candy and pop possible for Saturday night movie and game night, making memories on yearly summer vacations and teaching his kids all about swimming and camping because mom wasn’t the most outdoorsy woman. But the job he loved most of all, was being a grandpa. He and Judy shared six grandchildren together, Rebecca Bodemer, Kristine (Zackary) Charbonneau, Bethany Bodemer, Daniel Bodemer, Ashley Wilkins (special friend David Juergens) and Jacob (Kayla) Lowey, most of whom were particularly ornery but exceptionally loved; and four great-grandchildren, Hadley Wilkins, Beckham Juergens and Bradley and Hayes Lowey. Grandpa loved teaching them how to build wood projects, smothering them with his prickly beard kisses, cheering them on at all their sporting events, singing together to all the oldies songs and having sleepovers well into their early adult lives. He was the best Grampy they could have asked for.
Jerry had a life-long love affair with sausage and egg McMuffins, chopped steak, ice cream bars, butterscotch candies, buttered popcorn and Diet Coke. He took fashion cues from no one. His signature everyday look was all his: a plain T-shirt designed by the fashion house Fruit of the Loom, his drawstring sweatpants, and a pair of old school New Balance tennis shoes. Jerry excelled at building furniture in his workshop, carrying the bags on all the girls’ shopping trips, memorizing directions anywhere within a 400-mile radius and giving scruffy-face kisses. He enjoyed playing cards with friends, watching sports and attending all the Chicago Bears camps imaginable.
Services were held July 6, 2021, at Jensen Funeral Home with internment in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.