DWIGHT — Jerry Lee Gingery, 66, of Dwight, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday (Feb. 28, 2021) after a long medical struggle. He was surrounded by his loving family while holding Leslie’s hand.
He was born in Ottawa, the son of Margaret (nee Thomas) and Harold “Spike” Gingery. His father preceded him in death.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Leslie (nee Smith); his brother, Robert (Laurie) Gingery; sister, Tammy Strope (Michael Gardner); and uncle, Leroy Thomas. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, many dear friends and Sadie, his Basset Hound.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wade Gingery; sister, Deidre Decker; and in-laws, Lawrence and Gloria Smith.
Jerry recently retired from TomKat Roofing after 32 years as sales manager.
He was a graduate of Ottawa High School class of 1973.
Jerry was a talented musician, known for his singing, songwriting and as a master of the bass guitar including any instrument with strings. Starting at age 15, Jerry played in many bands throughout his career, most notably Fortran, The Jones Band and, of course, his own band – Jerry Lee and The Juju Kings. Jerry Lee recorded and released two CDs, Mojo Palace and Southside of Nowhere. Southside of Nowhere was broadcast on radio stations across the United States and Europe. Jerry Lee’s music and his larger-than-life stage presence brought joy to thousands of people over the years.
Besides his love of music, Jerry greatly enjoyed traveling with his wife, Leslie.
They were known for photographing their wedding rings and referred to them as the “traveling rings.” The “rings” traveled to many destinations, including Mexico, Alaska, Canada, Northern Ireland, Florida, etc. Jerry knew no strangers and always offered jovial conversation to all he encountered.
Jerry Lee was proud of his service of more than 20 years in the Lions Club. He was past president of Dwight Lions Club and Streator Lions Club. While a member of Streator Lions Club, he developed and managed the Leo Club for student enrichment. Jerry was the 2019-2020 District Zone Chair and had future aspirations to become District Governor. Throughout his membership as a Lion, he was proud to say he never missed a meeting and received a perfect attendance award every year. He was also awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship and the Foundation Fellow Award.
Memorials may be made to Dwight Lions Club, Dwight.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6, until the 10 a.m. funeral, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet.
Masks and social distancing are MANDATORY for ALL in attendance.
