HARDIN, KY — Jerry Eugene Karraker, 72, of Hardin, Ky., passed away March 9, 2020, in Hardin, Ky.
He was born May 22, 1947, in Buncombe, the son of Edgar and Helen Wilyard Karraker.
Jerry married Penny Karraker on Oct. 18, 1965, in Kankakee. She survives, of Hardin, Ky.
He was retired.
Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Debbie Karraker, of Kankakee, Steve and Tricia Karraker, of Kankakee, Scott and Karen Karraker, of Kankakee; Jimmy and Jen Karraker, of Bourbonnais, Tim Karraker, of Bourbonnais, and Chris and Heather Karraker, of Kankakee; daughters and sons-in-law, Geri Lynn and Brad Senesac, of Kankakee; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis and Linda Karraker, of Bourbonnais; 29 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his dear friends of Pirate’s Cove, Hardin, Ky., and the Kankakee area.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
A private celebration of life will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by Marshall County Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1206 Main St., Benton, KY 42025, phone 270-527-6600.
Gone Fishing
I’ve finished life’s chores assigned to me,
So put me on a boat headed out to sea.
Please send along my fishing pole
For I’ve been invited to the fishin’ hole.
Where every day is a day to fish,
To fill your heart with every wish.
Don’t worry, or feel sad for me,
I’m fishin’ with the Master of the sea.
We will miss each other for awhile,
But you will come and bring your smile.
That won’t be long you will see,
Till we’re together you and me.
To all of those that think of me,
Be happy as I go out to sea.
If others wonder why I’m missin’
Just tell’em I’ve gone fishin’.
— Delmar Pepper
