Jerry D. Hawkins, 85, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Jan. 27, 1934, in Chicago, the son of Albert John Hawkins and Evelyn T. Ahlberg. He married Josephine Vallette Hawkins on March 15, 1956, in Chicago.
Jerry was a mechanical design engineer at Continental Can Company for 40 years. He volunteered with Riverside Senior Citizens’ Advantage.
He served our country in the U.S. Army.
Jerry was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Manteno.
He enjoyed playing golf, being a handyman and reading.
Surviving are sons, William and Clara Hawkins, of Clovis, N.M., and James and Dana Hawkins, of Manteno; daughters, Joanne “Jodi” Hawkins and Art Tuveson, of Exeter, R.I., and Janet and Bob Huber, of Hobart, Ind.; sister, Miriam and Gerald Pignatiello, of Manteno; grandchildren, Natasha, Carl, Danielle, Bobby and his fiancee Christina, Ryan, Jack, Devon and his wife Maria, Jordan and Paige; and great-grandchildren, Zayven, Robert, Ava, Zander and Mia.
Preceding him in death were his wife; and his parents.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, until the 11 a.m. service at First Presbyterian Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Chrystal Abbott officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lebanon, Ind.
Memorials may be made to The Cradle Foundation or online at cradle.org.
Please sign his online guestbook at brownfuneralhomemanteno.com.
(Pd)
