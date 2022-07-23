Jerry Fultz

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage,
Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will. In
northwest Indiana, Lake and Porter.
* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms with high rainfall rates are expected this
evening, with additional thunderstorms lingering across much
of the watch area into Sunday morning. The high rainfall
rates over saturated soils will lead to localized street
flooding, runoff into already elevated streams, creeks and
rivers, and renewed inundation of low-lying areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.
&&
MANTENO — Jerry L. Fultz, 75, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (July 21, 2022) at his home.
He was born Nov. 29, 1946, in Dyersburg, Tenn., the son of James and Mary (Birmingham) Fultz. Jerry married Pamela Nash on Jan. 3, 1966. She preceded him in death Jan. 7, 2016.
Jerry had worked for General Motors.
He enjoyed fishing, working on houses and breeding and training Quarter Horses. Pam and Jerry moved to Reagan, Tenn., in 1999, and continued to raise Quarter Horses and stayed involved with the horse showing community. In 2015, Pam and Jerry decided to downsize the horse farm and moved to Cullman, Ala. Their home was selected because it was able to accommodate regular visits by friends and family. He moved to Manteno in October of 2017. Most of all, Jerry loved spending time with his family.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are two daughters, Dawn and Michael Lochner, of Manteno, and Andrea and Rodney Sipka, of North Carolina; four sisters, Brenda and Ronald Guth, of Gridley, Linda and Butch Carlson, of Pennsylvania, Bonnie Fultz, of New York City, N.Y., and Sherry Gail and James Lamontagne, of Grant Park; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Luann Nash; three grandchildren, Michael (Haley) Lochner, of Ashkum, Cody Lochner, of Watseka, and Shawn Sipka (fiancée, Kelly Batzloff), of Cedar Springs, Mich.; and three great-grandchildren, Nash, Cain and Rylinn.
In addition to his wife, Pamela Fultz, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Rodney Fultz.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in Wesley Cemetery in Wilmington.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.