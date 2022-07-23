Jerry Fultz

MANTENO — Jerry L. Fultz, 75, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (July 21, 2022) at his home.

He was born Nov. 29, 1946, in Dyersburg, Tenn., the son of James and Mary (Birmingham) Fultz. Jerry married Pamela Nash on Jan. 3, 1966. She preceded him in death Jan. 7, 2016.

Jerry had worked for General Motors.

