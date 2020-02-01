GALATIA — Jerry Dale Burlison, 56, lost a courageous 24-year battle with brain cancer on Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at the Linda White Hospice Home in Evansville, Ind.
He was born Feb. 10, 1963, in Kankakee, the son of Don and Sue (Fowler) Burlison.
Jerry was a 1981 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School where he was a stand-out baseball player.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving in A-company 1st/37th Armor Division as a tank systems maintenance specialist from 1981 to 1984. He was stationed in Germany for two years and then Fort Knox, Ky., where he qualified as an expert marksman and spent his free time on the rifle range. Jerry made his career in sales. He represented companies for industrial tools, food service supplies and autos for many years in the Quincy area.
An avid outdoorsman, Jerry hunted for many years in Western Illinois and Missouri and made several hunting trips to the Rocky Mountains and the Southwest. But his favorite hunting and fishing spot “home” was the Burlison family farm near Galatia in Southern Illinois. He had a passion for firearms, teaching himself to build and customize hundreds of guns and hand-loaded ammunition. Jerry loved to watch professional baseball and football. His favorite sport of all was auto racing, traveling across the country to attend Indy Car and F1 races with his brother, Jeff. He was an avid reader and a military history buff.
Surviving are his father, Don Burlison (Judy Hunter); mother, Sue Fowler; sister, Jackie Burlison; daughter, Molli Basham (Justin); grandsons, Kase, Hutton and Bextyn, all of Galatia; brother, Jeff (Orlene) Burlison; nieces, Emily Burlison, Sara (Rob) Bogard and Katelynn Bogard; nephews, Eric (Brooke) Burlison and Carter Burlison, and niece, Leah Burlison, all of Brownsburg, Ind., and nephew, Ethan Burlison, of Cissna Park; and special friend, Kelly Rantz, of Galatia.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3 until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Sloan Funeral Home in Galatia, with the Rev. Kenny Stevens officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Galatia.
Memorials may be made to the Linda White Hospice Home in Evansville, Ind., or the Ebenezer Church Cemetery, Galatia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!