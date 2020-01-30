MOMENCE — Jerome “Jerry” H. Morgan, 86, of Momence, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) at Momence Meadows Nursing Home in Momence.
He was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Kankakee, the son of Frank and Beatrice Hubert Morgan. Jerome married Marjorie Bires on Aug. 27, 1965, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. She preceded him in death May 17, 1999.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony (Lamise) Morgan, of Elgin, and Paul (Julie) Morgan, of Momence; two granddaughters, Cassie and Cailie Morgan; and his sister, Shirley Hosek, of Manteno.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry was a reporter at The Daily Journal, Kankakee, for more than 30 years.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956.
Jerry was a member of the St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee.
He enjoyed writing stories and reading books, especially mysteries and World War II history.
Graveside services and military rites will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
