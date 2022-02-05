NORTH PORT, Fla. — Jerilyn Tollis, 54, of North Port, Fla., and formerly of Grant Park, passed away Jan. 30, 2022, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, surrounded in love by her family.
Jerilyn was born Oct. 9, 1967, in Kankakee, the daughter of Jerry L. Fick Sr. and Jane Dowdell-Fick. She married Michael Tollis on Sept. 16, 1989, in Grant Park.
She was a retired insurance software analyst.
Jerilyn loved spending time with her family and grand-dogs.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Tollis, of North Port, Fla.; her parents, Jerry Sr. and Jane Fick, of Grant Park; daughters, Dominique Tollis (Kristopher) and Abigail Tollis (Alexandria), of North Port, Fla.; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry Jr. and Holly Fick, of Grant Park; and nieces and nephews, Derek and Leland Fick, Jacob Ehrhardt, Addyson and Gabriel Schiel, and Tytan Bannister; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding her in death were two sisters, Jodi D. Schiel and Jami R. D’ Andrea; brother, James Michael Fick; and nephew, Christian Jerry Schiel.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service and celebration of life will be noon Feb. 19, at Awaken Church in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Illinois services will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials may be made in the form desired by donors.
Family and friends describe Jerilyn as a kind-hearted, generous and devoted wife and mother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.