Jeremy B. Haden, 41, of Ridgeland, S.C., passed away Sept. 21, 2019, due to natural causes.
He was born Nov. 24, 1978, the son of Gary Haden and Debbie (Diffy) Rice.
Jeremy was the owner of JBH Entertainment. He worked with local charities and was always willing to donate his time.
He was a fan of the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and University of Illinois sports.
Jeremy loved music, including teaching it, singing it and making it sound good.
He was an inspiration to the community with his contagious laughter and beautiful smile. Jeremy never met a stranger!
Surviving are his wife, Jenny Haden, of Beaufort, S.C.; his father, Gary and Anna Marie Haden, of Elk Grove Village; mother, Debbie Rice and Bart Maugeri, of Newport, Tenn.; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Leanne and Mike Shelley, of Bourbonnais; Lindsey Rice, of Sevierville, Tenn., Dawn and Andy Garcia, of Montebello, Calif.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his brother, Jason; and his grandparents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Anderson Funeral Home in Beaufort, S.C.
A funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the Beaufort National Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Jenny Haden at 6025 Vaux Road, Beaufort, S.C. 29906.
If sending floral gifts, the family is asking for plants so that Jen may have daily reminders of not only him, but also the amazing people who loved and cherished Jeremy as much as she did.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!