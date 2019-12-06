Jeremy Christopher Casino, 41, of Washington D.C., passed away Nov. 30, 2019, in Washington D.C. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will take place. He was born Sept. 19, 1978, in Kankakee, the son of Rollen and Sue (Rowe) Casino. Jeremy was a fitness trainer. Surviving are his sisters and brothers-in-law, Shannon and Eric Demack, of Bourbonnais, and Nikki and Tim McIntyre, of Bourbonnais; and his mother, Sue Casino, of Bourbonnais. Preceding him in death were his father, Rollen Casino. (Pd)
