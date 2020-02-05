BRADLEY — Jeralyn LeMay, 57, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at her home, due to medical complications.
A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, until the 7 p.m. service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Jason Nesbitt officiating. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Memorials may be made to her family.
Please sign her online guestbook at brownfuneralhomemanteno.com.
