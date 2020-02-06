BRADLEY — Jeralyn LeMay, 57, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at her home, due to medical complications.
She was born Oct. 17, 1962, in Kankakee, the daughter of Gerald A. Tetrault and Patricia (Costello) Heckman.
Surviving are sons, Derrick (Erika) LeMay, of Manteno, Jared (Gina) LeMay, of Bourbonnais; sister, Alyssa (David) Gifford, of Bourbonnais; and two grandchildren, Zander and Maddison. She was an aunt to many nieces and great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her father and mother.
Jeralyn was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
She worked for many years at Farm and Fleet, Gould Battery, Exelon’s Braidwood Plant and Shapiro Developmental Center.
Jeralyn was a member of Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Her hobbies included sewing, gardening and watching the Chicago Bears.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, until the 7 p.m. service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Jason Nesbitt officiating. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to her family.
Please sign her online guestbook at brownfuneralhomemanteno.com.
