Jenny L. Florio, 73, of Momence, passed away Sunday (July 21, 2019) at her home.
She was born June 7, 1946, in Chicago, the daughter of George and Betty Jean Keith Chicoine. Jenny married Carmen Florio on Feb. 10, 1994, in Momence. He survives.
Also surviving are four sons, James Vacha, of Alsip, Shawn Vacha, of New Lenox, Mark Vacha, of Arizona, and Christopher Vacha, of Mount Greenwood; one daughter, Dawn (Jeff) Dyer, of Indiana; three stepsons, Joseph Florio, of Valparaiso, Ind., David Florio, of Valparaiso, Ind., and Steven Florio, of Ohio; 12 grandchildren; and nine brothers and sisters.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister; and one granddaughter, Maryland Vacha.
Jenny had previously been a hairdresser.
She enjoyed sewing, gardening, doing macramé and cooking.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Chapel Hill Cemetery in Alsip.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
