BRADLEY — Jennifer L. Phillips, 69, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at Miller Healthcare in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 5, 1950, in Kankakee, the daughter of Floyd Sr. and Ruth Irene VanHorn Trombley.
Jennifer worked in the office at Strand Co. for several years.
She enjoyed traveling, watching game shows, spending time with her cats, and reading her Bible. Her biggest pride and greatest joy was her son, Eric.
Jennifer was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Sarah Phillips, of St. Anne; two sisters and one brother-in-law, June Trombley-Borah, of Jackson, Tenn., and Gina and Wayne DeYoung, of St. Anne; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Floyd Jr. and Debbie Trombley, of Arizona, and Brian and Gina Trombley, of Jackson, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her grandparents, Mabel and Abner “Poppy” Benoche; and one niece, Amy Trombley.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
