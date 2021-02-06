BRADLEY — Jennifer “JennJenn” Weaver, 34, of Bradley, passed away peacefully at Advocate Children’s Hospital on Tuesday (Feb. 2, 2021).
“JennJenn” was born on Dec. 15, 1986, in Kankakee, the daughter of Scott and Jill (Skubic) Weaver; and little sister to Krysta Paige. The relationship she had with her sister, Krysta, was not like any other. Jennifer adored her big sister, who both had a love for each other that was unmatched. Jennifer was part of a loving, giving, and caring family who most can only dream about growing up in and was blessed to have her parents and sister in her time on this earth.
Jennifer grew up in Bradley, attending the Bourbonnais Grade School and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. During her school years, Jennifer enjoyed her arts and crafts classes, making many beautiful tie blankets that she would give as gifts, and later she enjoyed the nursing classes that she enrolled in. Jennifer was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly and laugh. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up a room and every soul in it. When you would see Jennifer, her whole face would light up, and she always was ready to offer a big hug and a kiss to all. Jennifer loved her family and always looked forward to family gatherings around the holidays laughing and telling stories. She loved the annual trip for apple picking at Spring Hope Apple Orchard in Michigan with her parents and big sister. She so enjoyed the yearly visit to Covered Bridge Festival in Parke County, Ind., along with concerts and shopping with her big sister, Krysta, along with being a huge Bears and Cubs fan, were some of her favorite things to do.
One of Jennifer’s passions was that she loved and adored her many pets over the years who adored her as well. Because of her love for animals, she spent a big part of her time supporting causes that would benefit them. She always unselfishly requested that money be given to Tuff Dawg Rescue for her birthday. Barely a day went by that she didn’t post on Facebook about an animal in need or posting about a fundraising event for Tuff Dawgs Rescue, Inc., in Kankakee, asking for support for this great cause. Jennifer also had a personal interest in the Ronald McDonald House near the Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, where Jennifer and her family spent an inordinate amount of their lives because of the many heart problems. Jennifer would always be asking people to help this great cause that benefited her family and countless others. Jennifer had to stay many times at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn. Jennifer’s generosity for these two causes showed the loving and giving nature that she inherited from her parents that Jennifer was blessed to have.
The Weavers would like to extend their many thanks and express how grateful they are to the many doctors and staff at Advocate Children’s Hospital. They treated Jennifer for practically her entire life. With nine open-heart surgeries and countless procedures and tests over the many years, Jill and Scott Weaver are forever indebted to the many people who attended to their daughter and were the reason they were able to have Jennifer in their lives and be able to cherish her this long. They said, a special thanks goes out to The Heart Institute at Advocate Children’s Hospital and especially Dr. Michele Ilbawi, Dr. Frank Zimmerman, along with Drs. Andrew, Melissa, Shetty, Earing and Beck. Pediatrician Dr. Haifa Yagan and the Palliative Treatment Team along with the many other nurses and staff who cared for Jennifer over these many years which included NP Katie, Jane and Gail.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Krysta Weaver; paternal grandfather, Donald Weaver; her maternal grandparents, Francis and Eleanor Skubic. Ronald Riley, her maternal grandparent; her uncle, Brett Weaver; her aunt and uncle, Isabella and John Vann, “Papa Bill” Bill Haberkorn; and special friend, Courtney Kidd.
Surviving are her loving parents, Jill and Scott Weaver; her grandmothers, Shirley Weaver and Patricia Riley; her aunts, Michelle Hamilton and Annette Diaz; her uncles, Frank Vannucci, Ronnie Riley, Jeff Hamilton, Larry Riley, Rick Weaver and Jeff Weaver; and aunts, Cindy Weaver and Claudia Weaver. Also surviving are her cousins, Valerie Delheimer and her husband, Chris, and their sons, Knox and Nash; Amanda Hamilton and her son, Jeffrey Hamilton; Mark, Zack and Lucas Weaver; Alex and Maggie Vannucci; and Chris Diaz and his son, Gavin; along with Jennifer’s special friends, Kourtney Elston-Mank, Rachel Demartini’s, Skylena Rena Senor, Crystal and Faith Grise, Tim Goodman and Melany Jacobson; and her loyal and loving pets, Lulu Belle, Bruce and Soxx.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, 295 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, also at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, 295 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais.
Due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Interment will immediately follow going to Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.