HIGHLAND, IND. — Jeffrey Thomas Lahners, 64, of Highland, Ind., and formerly of Bradley, entered into eternal rest on Monday (April 6, 2020).
Surviving are his loving wife of 24 years, Anita Lahners (nee Standridge); two sons, Thomas and Zachary Lahners; two sisters, Donna (Richard) Barzantny and Charlene (Kenneth) Klipp; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Thomas and Bernice Lahners.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Jeff was born and raised in Kankakee, and graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University. Jeff had worked as an insurance adjuster for 35 years.
His hobbies included weightlifting, grilling and reciting sports and music trivia and facts.
Many described Jeff as loving, genuine, honest and loyal. Family was his world and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Jeff also held a special place in his heart for his four-legged family members, Shelby and Jenna.
Memorials may be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary online at ofsdg.org.
For more information, call Bocken Funeral Home in Hammond, Ind., at 219-844-1600.
Please sign his online guestbook at bockenfunerals.com.
