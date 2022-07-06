Jeffrey Gilbert Sr

MOMENCE — Jeffrey Allen Gilbert Sr., 67, of Momence, passed away Saturday (July 2, 2022), at home, after a long battle with cancer. He was a warrior.
Jeffrey was born Aug. 24, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of William “Bill” Gilbert and Phyllis Dionne Gilbert.
Surviving are his mother, Phyllis; his wife of 43 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Lusher Gilbert; a daughter, Melissa Jo Song, of Chicago; sons and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey A. Gilbert Jr. “JR” and Holly Gilbert, of Phenix City, Ala., and John Wesley Gilbert, of Momence; a sister, Jill Gilbert Zugg, of Momence; brothers, Jon Gilbert, of Momence, and Jason Gilbert, of Tacoma, Wash.; seven grandchildren, Alexis, 25, and Derrick Hosselton, of Manteno, Caitlyn Gilbert, 17, and Jeffrey Allen Gilbert III, 16, of Midland, Ga., Madelyn Gilbert, 9, of Phenix City, Ala., Takayo Song, 17, of Chicago, and Berkley Gilbert, 5, of Chebanse; as well as many nieces and nephews; his in-laws, John and Nancy Lusher, of Momence; and special family friend, Brittney Sirois, of Aroma Park.
Preceding him in death were his father, William “Bill” Gilbert; and brother-in-law, Patrick Zugg.
Jeffrey loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren; he enjoyed wine and spending time at his favorite place, Off The Vine in Momence. His life’s passion was his wife, his Lizzy, no matter what, when, or where, he lived to be by her side. He was known for his sense of humor and how he could create laughter no matter the situation. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting, and dancing.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at First Baptist Church, Momence. A short service will follow immediately after visitation, followed by a dinner in the church hall. Jeff loved Jesus and his church. Cremation rites will be honored. All are welcome to come to support the family and honor “A life well lived.”