Jeffrey Cooley

BRADLEY — Longtime Bradley businessman Jeffrey L. Cooley passed away unexpectedly in Branson, Mo., on July 17, 2022.

He was a property manager and entrepreneur in partnership with his son, Josh. Earlier in his life, he worked alongside his father and uncle in their body and aviation shop. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and an organ donor.

Jeffrey was born March 31, 1957, the son of Lynn and Vivian Cooley, of Bradley.

Recommended for you