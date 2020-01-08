GAINESVILLE, GA. — Jeffery Wayne Ratcliff, 61, formerly from Bradley, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, in Gainesville Ga.
Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral services at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The Rev. Randy Schweitzer of Calvary Community Church will be officiating. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Jeffery was born in Kankakee, the son of Carol Ann (Neff) Ratcliff and Clarence Walter Ratcliff on Dec. 9, 1958.
He went to school at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
Jeffery worked in construction for Walsh Construction for six years and as a carpenter for several years. He loved NASCAR, Western movies, James Bond, cooking and fishing.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Carol and Clarence Ratcliff.
Surviving are three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Gary and Debbie (Denault) Ratcliff, of Momence, Michael and Michelle (Walsh) Ratcliff, of Normal, Christopher and Cecile (Denoyer) Ratcliff, of Paxton; 13 nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cassidy Ratcliff, Christian Ratcliff, Chase Ratcliff, Bronson Ratcliff, Matthew Ratcliff, Marcus Ratcliff, Mason Ratcliff, Miles Ratcliff and Mitchell Ratcliff. Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Neff and Ronald Goad.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
The family of Jeffery Ratcliff wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all those that prayed for them during this difficult time.
