ST. ANNE — Jeffery L. Nicholson, 60, of St. Anne, passed away Friday (Dec. 4, 2020) at his home.
He was born Sept. 20, 1960, in Kankakee, the son of Charles and Lois (Page) Nicholson.
Jeffery was a journeyman technician at Key City Chevy.
He was the owner/operator of Nicholson’s Super Service and Hogs Heaven BBQ.
As his family said, “Jeffery loved huntin,’ fishin’ and fixin’ a tire.”
He also enjoyed playing billiards, going to mud bogs, and weightlifting.
Jeffery was president of the St. Anne Brush Busters and a member of the St. Anne Ironman Weightlifters.
Surviving are two daughters, Amanda Nicholson (Matt Crosser), of Channahon, and Nicole (Stephen) Cole, of St. Anne; one son, Ryan Nicholson, of St. Anne; four grandchildren, Emersyn Cole, Gracyn Nicholson, Camden Cole and Mason Crosser; his parents, Charles and Lois Nicholson; four siblings, Steve (Kathy) Nicholson, of Murrieta, Calif., Tammy (Bud) Munyon, of Mattoon, Keith (Anne) Nicholson, of Pembroke, and Chad (Mary) Nicholson, of St. Anne; several nieces and nephews; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, David Nicholson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be at St. Anne Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. Anne Fire Department.
