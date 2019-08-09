Jeffery D. Brooks, 63, of Reddick, succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease on Aug. 2, 2019, surrounded by his family in the comfort of his own home, which he and his father built.
He was born April 7, 1956, to parents Robert and Carole Brooks, in Kankakee. Jeff graduated from Reddick High School and went to work for his family business in carpentry soon after graduation.
He married Sheryl, the love of his life, in 1980; she survives him. Jeff is also survived by sons, Michael Brooks and wife, Sara, and Curt Brooks and wife, Ashley; daughter, Julia Thomas and husband, Brad; sister, Beverly Leutloff and husband, Greg; as well as his grandchildren, Dylan, Tyler, Madeline and Abrielle.
Jeff was known for his love of laughter and diligence. After working with his father for many years in the carpentry business, Jeff joined the maintenance department at Herscher school district. There, he was loved for his quick wit, warm smile, willingness to help and signature suspenders. He was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects and spent much of his free time helping others.
A celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at his home. The family, in lieu of flowers, requests that people make donations in support of Alzheimer’s research.
For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please go to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!