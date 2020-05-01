FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Jeff Pelehowski, 62, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., passed away April 24, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
He was born Nov. 24, 1957, in Kankakee, the son of Al and Charlene Pelehowski.
Jeff was a graduate of Donovan High School.
He enjoyed fishing.
Surviving are his father and stepmother, Al and Mary Pelehowski, of Wichert; son, Jason Pelehowski, of Bourbonnais; stepdaughter, Misty Martinez, of Bourbonnais; brothers, Al and Sandy Pelehowski, of Donovan, Stan Pelehowski and Donita Odom, of Randleman, N.C., Dave and Becky Williams, of Kankakee, Robert Williams, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Bob and Sheila Pelehowski, of Tomahawk, Wis.; sisters, Julie DeWitt, of Watseka, and Deb McCurry, of Kankakee; and granddaughters, Hailey Godin Martinez and Kayla Bright.
Preceding him in death were his mother and stepfather, Charlene and Bob Williams; brother, Tim Pelehowski; and sister, Crystal Pelehowski.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Private services will be at a later date.
