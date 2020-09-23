Jeannie Parent

BRAIDWOOD — Jeannie Ann Parent (nee Trumble), 74, of Braidwood, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2020) at Park Pointe Nursing Home in Morris.
She was born July 15, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Gurney L. and Frances (nee St. John) Trumble. Her parents preceded her in death. Jeannie married Paul Edward Parent on Nov. 19, 1966, in Kankakee.
Jeannie enjoyed reading and was a dedicated parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Braidwood, where she volunteered at many church activities.
Surviving are sons, Paul (Lea) Parent, of Bloomington, and Mark Parent, of Yorkville; daughter, Lisa Parent, of Denver, Colo.; and three grandchildren, Cassie, Megan and Seth Parent.
In addition to her parents, preceding her in death was her husband, Paul Edward Parent, on May 3, 2006.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Church. Following the service, she will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Paul, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Braidwood.
