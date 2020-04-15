Jeannie Lightfoot

KANKAKEE — Jeannie Lynn Lightfoot, 48, of Kankakee, passed away April 1, 2020, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
Private services will be Friday, April 17. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery. A memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Jeannie Lynn Lightfoot was born June 23, 1971, in Kankakee, to the union of Joseph W. Lightfoot Sr. and Alice Lightfoot (Stubblefield). Jeannie was the fourth child born to Ms. Alice Stubblefield. She was a native of Kankakee her entire life and was a graduate of Kankakee High School and a devoted member of the Greater New Hope M.B. Church, where she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at the tender young age of 5. Jeannie served faithfully as a minister of music, taking on the responsibility of choir director when she was just 13 years old.
Singing and ministering through song was at the heart and soul of Jeannie her entire life. She tirelessly and faithfully helped cultivate the choir over many dedicated years because it was her calling. Jeannie was blessed to have an ear for notes and the gift to put choir members into harmony for the glory of the Lord. She also was part of community choirs, including Kankakee County and district choirs and performed with other local and non-local groups. Jeannie was selected to be a part of the well-renowned group, the Rev. Bryant Jones and Chosen of Chicago, where she was chosen to be the featured vocalist on several of their projects.
Jeannie was not only a talent in Illinois, but God allowed her to spread her gift nationally and internationally in countries such as France, Sweden, Vienna Austria, Italy, Germany, Monte Carlo and Istanbul. She was known for her vocal range and her explosive way of bringing listeners into an atmosphere of worship and into the moving presence of God.
Her dynamic voice not only sent her ministering around the world, but God also allowed her to share the stage with many gospel artists such as Yolanda Adams, Lemmie Battles, Albertina Walker, Edwin Hawkins, Rev. Clay Evans, David and Tamala Mann, J Moss, Rev. Tim White, Rev. Eric Thomas, Jessy Dixon and Elsa Harris. What an extraordinary gift she was to the body of Christ!
Jeannie was blessed to have two sons, Brian Walker and Maurice Walker. Brian preceded his mother in death as well as her grandparents, Pastor Joseph Wills Sr. and Eliza Wills; her aunt, Joreatha Wills; her uncle, Jerry Wills Sr.; and her sister-in-law, Carleen Polk (Stubblefield).
Surviving are her mother, Ms. Alice Stubblefield, of Kankakee; her father, Joseph W. (Minnie) Lightfoot Sr., of Hot Springs, Ark.; her son, Maurice Walker, of Kankakee; sisters, Alicia (Steve) Evans, of Joliet, and Keisha Lightfoot-Ellis (Nathaniel Jr.), of Hot Springs, Ark.; brothers, George (Sandra) Covington, of Phoenix, Ariz., Joseph W. (Staci) Lightfoot Jr., of Kankakee, Keith Stubblefield, of Lansing, and Travis (Tonya) Lightfoot, of McLean, Va.; nephews, Joseph W. Lightfoot III, Sion Lightfoot, Travis Rozia Lightfoot Jr., Rozia Travis Lightfoot, Isaiah Calhoun and Ta’Jon Ellis; nieces, Jace Lightfoot, Jordan Roche Lightfoot, Roche Tonya-Marie Lightfoot and Tayliyah Calhoun; great-nephews, Brooklenn Lightfoot and Malik Guinn Jr.; great-niece, Malia Guinn; uncles, Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr., Rev. Joseph Wills Jr. and Sylvester Wills; aunts, Dorothy Wills-Crawford, Carol Wills, Doris Wills and Ann Wills. She also leaves a multitude of cousins, beloved church family and friends to support the family in carrying on her legacy.
God kept His precious promise and returned on April 1, 2020, to take His precious Jeannie home to live with Him, which made the words she sang ever so true, “When I see Jesus, I’ll say Amen. All of my troubles will be over; when I see Jesus, I’ll say, Amen!” Over there in her new home, Jeannie is listening to the words of our savior, “Well done, sweet psalmist; well done.”
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!