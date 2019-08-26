Jeannette M. Winder, 83, of Buckley, passed away at 2:20 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln, Buckley. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 209 W. Jones St., Milford, with the Rev. Karl Gibbs officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley.
Jeannette was born Oct. 24, 1935, in Watseka, the daughter of Elmer W. and Clara Hecht Hartke. She married Warren Winder on April 16, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. He survives.
In addition to her husband, surviving are two sons, Gene (Stephanie) Winder, of West Lafayette, Ind.; James Winder, of Buckley; a daughter, Susan DeAtley, of Paxton; five grandchildren, Victoria Kaufmann, Morgan Winder, Wesley Ricketts, Grant Sondgeroth and Garrett Sondgeroth; and two great-grandchildren, Rowan and Scarlett Kaufmann.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and a son, Wesley Warren Winder.
Jeannette graduated from Buckley High School in 1953. She worked for General Telephone of Paxton as a secretary, the Times Spirit Newspaper, Milford and Watseka, and Dr. Jon Link, Chiropractor, Milford. Before returning to Buckley, she and her husband lived in Paxton, Shannon and Milford.
She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Milford, the Dorcas Society and the church choir. Jeannette enjoyed visiting with friends, neighbors and relatives. She took great pride in being a penny pincher and coupon clipper. Jeannette had a love for gardening and canning. But nothing meant more to her than reading her devotions and the Bible.
Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Milford, or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
