BOURBONNAIS — Jeannette “Jan” Gregoire, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 15, 2021) at Citadel of Bourbonnais nursing home.
She was born May 16, 1933, in Kankakee, the daughter of Armand X. and Ida (Clark) Blanchette. Jan married Edward A. Gregoire on Aug. 1, 1953, at St. George Catholic Church. He preceded her in death April 1, 2014.
Jan was a former employee of Crown Cork & Seal and Armour Pharmaceutical.
She was a member of the Women of the Moose and past president of Women’s Auxiliary of Firemen.
Jan was a parishioner of St. George Catholic Church and a member of Ladies of St. Anne.
Surviving are three sons, Clark (Susan) Gregoire, of Bourbonnais, David Gregoire (Jerry Lyons), of Oak Park, and Daniel (Tracey) Gregoire, of Millville, N.J.; one daughter, Christine (Kenneth) O’Connell, of St. Peter, Minn.; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Gena) Gregoire, Brianna Gregoire (Jeremy Shaul), Kyle O’Connell, Heather Gregoire (John Lundry), Sean O’Connell (Chelsea Silvers), Samantha Gregoire, Maddie Sheets and Jeffrey Sheets; three great-grandchildren, Abigail Aden, Eva Sue Gregoire and Kaylen Gregoire; three sisters-in-law, Helen Blanchette, of Bourbonnais, Millie Blanchette, of Bourbonnais, and Darleen Dittus, of Herscher.
In addition to her husband, Edward A. Gregoire, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Carol Ann; one sister, Theresa Gregoire; four brothers, William, Ambrose, Maurice and Henry; and two sisters-in-law, Verneal Blanchette and Grace Blanchette.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. George Catholic Church, St. George. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. George Catholic Church.
