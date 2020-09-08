Jeanne Riechers

BEECHER — Jeanne F. Riechers, 94, of Beecher, passed away Friday (Sept. 4, 2020) at home.
She was born March 7, 1926, in Chicago, the daughter of John F. and Myrtle Kirby.
Jeanne loved watching the Chicago White Sox, gardening, golfing and ceramics.
Surviving are her son, David and Christine Riechers, of Beecher; four grandchildren, Vincent and Jill Riechers, Lynette and Scott Franklin, Benjamin Riechers, and Jessica and Scott Vanderlin; and seven great-grandchildren, Luke, Chase, Quinn, Aaron, Olivia, Ellie and Anella; and a former daughter-in-law, Nancy.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Wayne Riechers; her son, Frederic Riechers; her sister, Lorraine Bradley; and her parents.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church, Beecher. The Rev. Ron Rock will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Beecher.
Please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and social distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family, church, and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.
Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home, Beecher.
