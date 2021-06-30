MANTENO — Jeanette M. Chiz, 90, of Manteno, passed away Monday (June 28, 2021) at Bickford of Bourbonnais Assisted Living Community.
She was born Jan. 27, 1931, in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Bertha (Schutz) Schmiedl. Jeanette married Edward C. Chiz on Sept. 30, 1950, in Chicago.
Jeanette had worked as a server in a restaurant. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and camping.
Surviving are her husband, Edward Chiz, of Manteno; one son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Sandra Chiz, of Manteno; one daughter, Dawn Striz, of Heiskell, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Chad Striz, Jeremy (Jessica) Striz, Bradley (Lee Ann) Chiz, Scott Striz and Corey (Cassandra) Chiz; and seven great-grandchildren, Sage, Pierce, Logan, Ethan, Skyler, Harper and Sadie.
Preceding her in death were her parents and two sisters.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be at a later date. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
