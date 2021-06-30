Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Advisory means water levels near flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Water may overtop low stream banks in some areas. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov && ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until late Thursday evening... The Flood Advisory continues for the Kankakee River near Wilmington. * Until Thursday evening. * At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 5.6 feet. * Action stage is 5.0 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below 5.0 feet by Thursday evening. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river. &&