Jeane Nicholson

GRANT PARK — Jeane H. Nicholson (nee Jozwiak), 72, of Grant Park, passed away peacefully at her home Jan. 20, 2022, surrounded by her family and her beloved fur babies, Cooper, Emma and Stella.
She was born Dec. 25, 1949.
Jeane was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Irma Jozwiak; and her brother, Raymond.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Michael T. Nicholson; and two brothers, Robert and Ronald.
Jeane was a retired Registered Nurse who worked at Trinity Advocate Hospital in Chicago.
She was also a dedicated dog trainer and exhibitor, and was a caregiver to her many Alaskan Malamutes during her lifetime. She and her husband also rescued Malamutes and Siberian Huskies.
A celebration of Jeane’s life will be from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th Lane (half block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John, Ind.
