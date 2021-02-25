KANKAKEE — Jean Marie Surprenant-Heimann passed on to eternal life on Sunday (Feb. 21, 2021) after a long illness.
She was born in Kankakee, on Aug. 8, 1949, the daughter of Rita Regnier and Marcel Surprenant. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Heimann; her sisters, Maureen Terrell and Mary Woods; and her parents.
Surviving are her sister, Susan Butt (Heinz Butt), of Warner Robins, Ga.; brother, Michael Surprenant, of Bourbonnais; nieces and nephews, Tara Betts, of Chicago, Marcel Betts, of Milford, Chris Betts, of Las Vegas, Nev., Heidi Pommier, of Kankakee, Emily Carson, of Bourbonnais, Dana Bates, of Chicago, Aaron Hull, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Michael Surprenant Jr., of Bourbonnais.
Jean graduated from Bishop MacNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee, and Illinois State University.
She worked as a school psychologist for 13 years and in social service agencies and hospitals in Illinois. She also had a private practice, serving a diverse population of ages 2-82.
Jean was a Catholic writer and blogger, and published three books, all which received approval from The Catholic Writers Association.
Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Wichita, Kan., followed by the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are by Downing and Lahey West Mortuary, Wichita, Kan.
A memorial has been established with: Priest Retirement and Education Fund, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202.