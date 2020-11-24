CREVE COEUR, MO. — Jean Smith Ward, 78, of Creve Coeur, Mo., passed away peacefully (Oct. 20, 2020) at the Quarters at Des Peres, Mo., from complications of chronic kidney disease.
Jean was born in Watseka, on June 6, 1942, the daughter of William and Frances (Liggitt) Smith. She grew up with her older brother, William “Bill” Smith, in Sheldon, and graduated from Sheldon High School in 1960. Jean went on to attend Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, where she was a member of the Epsilon chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, completing her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1965.
In 1963, Jean married Robert G. “Bob” Ward in a private ceremony in her parents’ home in Sheldon. In 1966, the Ward couple left the Midwest and settled in Monroe, La. Their son, Brian, was born in 1968, followed by their daughter, Kathryn, in 1969.
Jean was a passionate educator, spending the bulk of her career “in the classroom” at Georgia Tucker Elementary in Monroe. She loved the memories she made with her students, and she was amazed to be able to peek into their adult lives through social media and witness their later successes.
In 1993, Jean and Bob divorced, and she began the second half of her life as a retired, independent woman. She developed an incredible circle of friends centered around, but certainly not limited to, her church community at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholilc Church. She was a regular at their adult bible study group, volunteered with church beautification and was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion.
Jean was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease around 2007, and was told that she would probably have to start dialysis within six to 12 months. She refused to consider a transplant that might take a healthy kidney away from a younger potential recipient. Instead, she immediately made radical lifestyle changes in her diet and exercise routine which held off dialysis for 10 years. But in late 2017, it was determined she could no longer survive without it. In 2018, she made the decision to relocate to the St. Louis area to live closer to her daughter. Eventually, the strain of dialysis and related complications proved to be more than her body could bear.
Jean was preceded in death by her father and mother; her brother, William Smith; and her beloved dog, Jenny.
She leaves behind her son, Brian (Bethany) Ward, of Bath Township, Ohio; her daughter, Kathryn Ward, of Kirkwood, Mo.; and her grandchildren, Emily, Abigail and Joshua, all of Ohio. Also surviving are her brother’s children, William “Bill” Smith, of Cambridge, Mass., and Michael Smith, of El Paso, Texas; and her sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Williams, of Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent dePaul Society at Jesus the Good Shepherd Church of Monroe, La. at the mailing address: GJS St. Vincent dePaul, 2510 Emerson, Monroe, LA 71201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!