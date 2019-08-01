Jean Steakle “Jeannie” Sadler, a resident of Twin Magnolias Assisted Living, Abbeville, Ala., passed away late Saturday morning (July 27, 2019) in a Dothan hospital. She was 92.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Headland United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center, in Headland, Ala., with the Rev. Misty Barrett and Darden Kirby officiating.
Funeral arrangements are by Holman-Headland Mortuary and Cremations in Abbeville, Ala.
Memorials may be made to the Headland United Methodist Church “Building Fund,” 103 West King St., Headland, AL 36345.
Mrs. Sadler was born in Harvey, a daughter of A. C. Clapp and Ethel Turner Clapp. Her parents preceded her in death.
She lived in Cabery, Houston, Missouri, Ashford, Ringgold, Georgia and Headland before moving to Twin Magnolias seven years ago. While living in Missouri, she enjoyed the family cattle farm and volunteered at the hospital in Branson. In earlier years, she and her husband owned and operated Sadler’s Service Station in Cabery
Mrs. Sadler was a member of the Headland United Methodist Church. She accepted God as her savior when she was 12 years old and was baptized in the First Christian Church in Harvey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Howard “Fritz” Sadler.
Surviving relatives include two daughters, Susan J. Schelble, of Hilton Head, S.C., and Nancy Lee Knittel (Ed), of Mahomet; a son, J. D. Sadler (Laura), of Headland, Ala.; five grandchildren, Alison York (Garret), Amber Garrison (Neal), Adam Knittel (Erika), Cameron Sadler and John Garret Sadler; three great-grandchildren, Gracie Ecker, Grant Garrison and Driggs Knittel.
Please sign her online guestbook at holmanmortuaries.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!