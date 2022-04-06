Daily Journal obituaries

MOMENCE — Jean A. Pine, 77, of Momence, passed away Dec. 23, 2021, at Citadel nursing home of Kankakee.

A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10, until the 4 p.m. celebration of life at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.

