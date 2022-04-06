Jean Pine Apr 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOMENCE — Jean A. Pine, 77, of Momence, passed away Dec. 23, 2021, at Citadel nursing home of Kankakee.A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10, until the 4 p.m. celebration of life at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal