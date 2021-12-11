BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Jean Devine, 86, of Bonita Springs, Fla., and formerly of Chebanse, passed away Nov. 21, 2021, in Naples, Fla.
She was born Feb. 6, 1935, in Kankakee, the daughter of Elmer and Lucille Miller Ravens.
Jean married Leonard Devine on Sept. 19, 1953, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Sept. 15, 2002.
She was a homemaker. She enjoyed singing and playing the organ at the Elk’s Club and King’s Court in Kankakee, as well as Club Irwin in Irwin.
Jean had been a parishioner of St. James Catholic Church in Irwin.
Surviving are one son, Lenny and Teri Devine, of Chebanse; three daughters, Carol and Thomas Joseph, of Naples, Fla., Lynn and Paul Goin, of Gig Harbor, Wash., and Marsha Haigh, of Humble, Texas; three sisters, Irene and Roger VanStrydonk, of Port Charlotte, Fla., Sherry and Michael Cundiff, of Marysville, Wash., and Rita and Patrick O’Connor, of Clermont, Fla.; two brothers, Russell and Beverly Ravens, of Manteno, and Ronnie and Joyce Ravens, of Braceville; 14 grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) James, Dereck (Lisa) James, Patrick James, Anthony (Hannah) Beaupre, Morgan Beaupre, Paul (Suzi) Goin, Alicia Goin, Timothy Goin, Tania (Dustin) Dayhoff, Jamie (Ruben) Ontiveros, Joseph (Lauren) Devine, Jared (Caitlyn) Devine and Taylre (Richard) Schneider; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Raymond Ravens and Alan Ravens; and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Devine and Mary Lynch.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery in Irwin.
